Tech investor Brad Gerstner explains why he doubled down on some big tech stocks

Altimeter CEO Brad Gerstner said Wednesday that health and economic data was improving and that his fund had bought more shares in some of its biggest holdings during recent dips.

Gerstner said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" that he is net-long the market and still likes tech stocks even though that sector has outperformed during the coronvirus crisis. It was his first appearance on the program since late-March near the market's recent lows, when he said there were "extraordinary opportunities" in the markets.