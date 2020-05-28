Delta offers employees buyouts, early retirement as coronavirus hurts travel demand

Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020.

Delta Air Lines is planning to offer retirement and buyout packages to employees on Thursday, an effort to cut costs as coronavirus continues to hammer the airline business.

"While we never dreamed just a few months ago that we would be talking about a smaller Delta – this was expected to be a year of growth, after all – this is the reality we're facing," said CEO Ed Bastian in a note to staff, which was seen by CNBC. "Every voluntary departure helps to protect the jobs of those who most need them."

U.S. airlines are prohibited from laying off or cutting the pay rates of any workers through Sept. 30 under the conditions of $25 billion in federal aid they started receiving last month. But carriers are racing to slash costs and are prepping employees for the worst as travel demand remains more than 80% below last year's levels.

Delta's announcement comes a day after American Airlines said it plans to reduce its management and administrative employees by 30%, or about 5,000 people. United also aims to cut this portion of its workforce by 30%. The airlines are urging employees to accept buyouts or early retirements to avoid involuntary cuts.

Delta had about 91,000 employees as of the end of 2019. The Atlanta-based airline is also planning to offer early retirement to its unionized pilots, with details coming out next week.

Delta employees who take the buyout offer will get four to 20 weeks of severance, a year of paid medical coverage and a year of travel benefits, according to an internal video message, which was also viewed by CNBC. Those who qualify for early retirement would receive up to 26 weeks of severance, two years of medical coverage and a year of travel benefits.