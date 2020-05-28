European markets head for higher open as U.S.-China dispute continues

European stocks are expected to open higher Thursday against a backdrop of rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

London's FTSE is seen opening 73 points higher at 6,208, Germany's DAX is seen 146 points higher at 11,800, France's CAC 40 is seen 58 points higher at 4,737 and Italy's FTSE MIB is expected to open up 288 points at 18,089, according to IG.

Investors will be keeping an eye on developments in an escalating war of words between the U.S. and China, with trade, the coronavirus pandemic and now Hong Kong a focus in the dispute.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Congress on Wednesday that Hong Kong was no longer autonomous from China, raising questions over the special administrative region's favorable trade relationship with the U.S. as well as opening up the possibility of sanctions on Chinese officials.

Pompeo's comments came following the proposal of a national security law from Beijing that has spurred protests in Hong Kong.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday also passed legislation condemning China for the detention and torture of Uighur Muslims in the country's western region of Xinjiang. Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday afternoon trade as investors weighed up the latest developments.

Investors will be also following the latest coronavirus news after the U.S.' coronavirus death toll crossed 100,000 as Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that states should not go "leapfrogging" over reopening guidelines.

Earnings in Europe come from Scandinavian Airlines System on Thursday; on the data front, Swedish consumer confidence data for May is due, flash inflation data for Spain in May as well as euro zone economic sentiment in May are expected, among other releases.