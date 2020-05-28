Expanded unemployment benefits for self-employed reach 8 million workers

A Lyft logo is displayed on a vehicle driving through Times Square, March 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer

Nearly 8 million Americans are collecting unemployment benefits through a new program meant for the self-employed and other groups. The $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief law enacted in March, known as the CARES Act, expanded unemployment benefits for jobless workers, who've filed for assistance in record numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the law's measures, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, extended aid to workers who were previously ineligible for unemployment benefits, such as the self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and those with limited work history.

PUA recipients

Several million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the weeks since May 9, for example, meaning many more individuals may now be receiving benefits through the PUA program. About 1.9 million people filed an initial unemployment claim (meaning they're applying to receive benefits) during the week ended May 23, according to non-seasonally adjusted DOL data. More than 62% of those initial claims were from the PUA program.

"I absolutely think this will create a precedent for covering people who weren't normally covered," Evermore said of the PUA numbers. "I think this will definitely create pressure to cover them long term." At the same time, the amount of aid issued through the PUA program may be inflated by fraudulent claims, according to a warning issued Tuesday by the Labor Department's inspector general office. Individuals claiming PUA must self-certify that they lost employment income due to Covid-19. That self-certification delivers payments more quickly but will lead to "increased improper payments and fraud," the memo said. The expansion of unemployment benefits to groups like the self-employed has met with snags and delays.

PUA headaches

Filing for benefits proved complicated and convoluted, especially in the programs' early days.

Many states were also slow to get their programs up and running. Some of the stragglers, like Ohio and Nevada, implemented their PUA programs about two weeks ago, Evermore said — roughly two months after the unemployment drama began. Some individuals who make a living by splitting time between contract work and traditional W-2 employment have found their unemployment checks smaller than anticipated due to administrative issues.