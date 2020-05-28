Hong Kong is a 'pawn' in U.S.-China rivalry, says former diplomat

Hong Kong Police raise the blue flag warning protesters, press and pedestrians to disperse during demonstrations against the national security law proposed by Beijing in the Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Hong Kong has become a "pawn" in the escalating rivalry between the U.S. and China, said Kishore Mahbubani, a prominent Singaporean academic and former diplomat, on Thursday.

The U.S. and China have in recent days clashed over Beijing's plan to introduce a new national security law in Hong Kong. Washington criticized Beijing's move for undermining Hong Kong's freedoms and autonomy, while Beijing accused Washington of interfering in its internal affairs.

Hong Kong — a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997 — is a semi-autonomous Chinese territory with limited self-governing power. Under the "once country, two systems" policy, Hong Kong has a largely separate legal and economic framework from mainland China, and various freedoms including limited election rights.

The U.S. and China are sparring on several fronts: from a trade war to tensions over technology and the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. The Hong Kong dispute is just the latest salvo in an escalating war of words between the world's two largest economies.

Those developments have also sparked concerns about whether the U.S. and China could end up in a military conflict.

"There will be no all-out war between China and the U.S.," Mahbubani, a distinguish fellow at the National University of Singapore's Asia Research Institute, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."