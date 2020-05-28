Here's one way to deal with coronavirus anxiety — try laughing

If financial worries are top of mind, the last thing you may feel like doing is laughing.

Yet perhaps you should.

It's how Tara Geraghty coped when she found out in 2008 that her 3-year old daughter, Emily Grace, had high-risk, stage 4 neuroblastoma.

Her daughter underwent surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and had a bone marrow transplant. At the same time, Geraghty was going through a contentious divorce.

"I felt I had zero control. I couldn't control if she was going to live. I couldn't control if she was going to die," said Geraghty, now 43 and the president and founder of Making Cancer Fun, a resource for families facing childhood cancer. Emily Grace is now 14 and a cancer survivor.

"The only thing I can control is our environment and how we're going to go through this," Geraghty said. "So I just thought, well, we're just going to make this as much fun as possible."