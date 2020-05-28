Three steps to pay for college without taking on student loans

Mark Kantrowitz graduated from college with zero debt and money left over from all of his grants and scholarships.

Now Kantrowitz, vice president of research at Savingforcollege.com, has made a career out of helping people graduate college without a lifetime of student loan payments.

His first recommendation is to start saving right now. "Every dollar you save is a dollar less you are going to have to borrow," Kantrowitz said. He recommends using college savings tools like a tax-advantaged 529 plan to get the most out of your money.

If you can't save enough money to pay for college outright, you still have options. Watch this video to learn what you need to do to fund a degree and and to see how you can responsibly use student loans if you don't have the money to pay upfront.

More from Invest in You:

'Predictably Irrational' author on what investors should do during pandemic

Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine on honeymoon cruise

How to prepare for a family member with COVID-19

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.