A view of the fearless girl wearing a mask in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City USA during coronavirus pandemic on April 25, 2020.

A top JPMorgan strategist said Thursday that rising political tensions both within the United States and between the U.S. and China pose risks to the recent rally in stocks.

Marko Kolanovic, who turned bullish on the market before its rally from the March lows, said he is "dialing down" his optimism about the markets even as he remains confident that the health situation is improving.