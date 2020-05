A view of the Wall Street street sign with the New York Stock Exchange during the coronavirus pandemic on May 25, 2020 in New York City.

Rising optimism about an economic recovery has pushed the S&P 500 past the monumental 3,000 threshold, but the big money on Wall Street is not buying the comeback.

Large spectators, hedge funds and big investment firms have pushed their net short positions on the S&P 500 futures to the most aggressive since February 2016, according to Bank of America.