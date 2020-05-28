NFL owners approve exclusive renewal with Electronic Arts, alter distribution rule for CBS and FOX games

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

It was business as usual on Thursday for the National Football League.

League owners approved a series of proposals, including the renewal of the NFL's exclusive video gaming rights with Electronic Arts. The firm's sports division (EA Sports) produces the popular Madden NFL football series. Terms of the new multi-year agreement were not made available.

Brian Rolapp, NFL executive vice president and chief media and business officer, said the league spent a year analyzing the gaming sector and listening to pitches from rival firms, including 2K Games, owned by New York-based Take-Two Interactive Software. Rolapp said EA made the "most compelling case and beat out the competition pretty profoundly."

Rolapp called EA's innovation plan "compelling" and a big reason why team owners agreed to renew the agreement. EA's exclusive partnership with the NFL commenced in 2005, with multiple multi-year extensions keeping the connection active.

OneTeam Partners represented the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) with the agreement's licensing element. Formed in November 2019, the company collaborated with the Major League Baseball Players Association and investment firm RedBird Capital to help athletes maximize their name, image and likeness.

"EA Sports and Madden NFL are such pivotal points of connection for NFL players, the sport and its fans," said NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith in a statement. "We have a shared vision to expand the fanbase of football through interactivity, and we're thrilled to continue our strong partnership with EA SPORTS to bring this to life in more ways than ever."