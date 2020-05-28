Nordstrom sales fall 40%, but retailer says it has 'sufficient liquidity' to weather pandemic

The Nordstrom sign is seen on the front of the company's flagship store in Seattle. The luxury retailer is expected to report its first quarter earnings soon. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the company's locations are closed.

Nordstrom's net sales fell 40% during its fiscal first quarter, the company said Thursday, but the department store chain is confident it remains in a strong financial position to work through the coronavirus pandemic, unlike some of its peers.

Its shares shot up more than 3% in after-hours trading following the release.

"We're entering the second quarter in a position of strength, adding to our confidence that we have sufficient liquidity to successfully execute our strategy in 2020 and over the longer term," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in prepared remarks.

Here's how the company did during its fiscal first quarter ended May 2:

Loss per share: $3.33

Revenue: $2.12 billion

Analysts had been calling for the department store operator to report a loss of $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion, based on Refinitiv estimates. However, it is difficult to compare reported earnings to analyst estimates for Nordstrom's first quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit global economies with earnings impacts that are difficult to assess.

Nordstrom shares as of Thursday's market close are down more than 56% this year. It has a market cap of $2.8 billion.

Find the full earnings press release from Nordstrom here.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.