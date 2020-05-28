Tesla sent 20 staffers to SpaceX, Elon Musk's other company, filing shows

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley (left) and Bob Behnken stand in front of the Tesla Model X that will carry them to the launchpad for the SpaceX Demo-2 launch.

Tesla said on Thursday that it temporarily assigned 20 of its employees to SpaceX, another Elon Musk-led venture, to work on unspecified technical projects.

The disclosure, part of a regulatory filing to announce the date and agenda of Tesla's shareholders meeting in July, landed just ahead of SpaceX's planned second attempt to launch two NASA astronauts into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Demo-2 mission, which is the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years and the first crewed flight for SpaceX, was pushed to the weekend after bad weather on Wednesday, the day of its originally scheduled launch.

Veteran NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will ride to the launchpad this weekend (as they did on Wednesday) in a Tesla Model X, an electric SUV with distinct falcon wing doors.

Musk is CEO of Tesla, and the founder, CEO and Chief Technology Officer of SpaceX, but the companies are incorporated as independent entities. Tesla provided scant detail about what the 20 employees will be doing at SpaceX or for how long, saying only that it was a related party transaction and that "SpaceX will pay Tesla an estimated $0.1 million."