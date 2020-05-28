The IRS will accept amended income tax returns electronically this summer

Taxpayers marooned at home will now be able to submit amended income tax returns to the IRS electronically.

The tax agency announced on Thursday that it would begin accepting amended returns via e-file this summer. Once the e-file option becomes available, filers will only be able to amend their 2019 return.

Remember, you have until July 15 to submit your 2019 individual income tax return.

E-file is already available for regular income tax returns. However, amended returns – known as Form 1040-X – traditionally must be filed on paper.

Back in April, the IRS was unable to process individual paper tax returns due to social distancing measures amid coronavirus.

"E-filing has been one of the great success stories of the IRS, and more than 90 percent of taxpayers use it routinely," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.