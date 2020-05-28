Trump targets social media companies with executive order after Twitter fact-checks his tweets

US President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn upon his return to the White House in Washington, DC on May 27, 2020.

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order cracking down on "censorship" by social media sites, a move widely seen by critics as retaliation against Twitter's decision to slap fact-checking labels on the president's tweets.

The executive order targets companies granted liability protections through Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Without congressional action, however, there are limits to what Trump can do with the executive order. The president said Thursday that he would indeed pursue legislation in addition to the order.

Attorney General William Barr, who also attended the signing, said the Justice Department would also seek to sue social media companies, saying the statute "has been stretched way beyond its original intention."

Barr earlier this year signaled the department's intention to look "critically" at the law, originally designed to allow growing technology companies protection. But critics of the law have argued it allowed social media firms to turn a blind eye to unlawful content. It is unclear, though, on what grounds the Justice Department might sue.

While Barr said that the president's order does not repeal Section 230, Trump added shortly after: "One of the things we may do … is remove or totally change [Section] 230."

The executive order came two days after Twitter, for the first time, added warning links to two of Trump's tweets, inviting readers to "get the facts." The tweets made a series of claims about state-led mail-in voting services, an issue Trump has railed against in recent weeks.

The labels, when clicked, led Twitter users to a page describing Trump's claims as "unsubstantiated."