Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 364,900 people across the state as of Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Wednesday, Cuomo told Republican lawmakers to "stop abusing" states that have born the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak and are in need of federal aid. New York is facing a $13.3 billion revenue shortfall from the state's response to the Covid-19 outbreak that has left a record number of people unemployed and businesses shuttered for almost two months.

He said New York, which has repeatedly called for greater federal assistance, has put more money into the "federal pot" for years while many Republican-led states, such as Kentucky and Florida, have taken more in federal dollars than they've contributed to the U.S. Treasury. When red-state leaders like Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) pretend otherwise, "they're lying," Cuomo said.

"I know that's a strong word," but "they know that they take more money," Cuomo said in Washington, D.C., at his daily press briefing. "Sen. McConnell has his hand out in the Senate."

The coronavirus has infected more than 5.71 million people globally and more than 1.69 people in the U.S., according to JHU data.

