Zuckerberg defends Facebook from Trump's social media crackdown and everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours

Mark Zuckerberg tells CNBC why Facebook is not an "arbiter of truth," and why political speech should be protected. Plus, CNBC's Robert Frank reveals what he learned from surveying the money habits of America's millionaires.

Trump targets social media companies with executive order after Twitter fact-checks his tweets

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order cracking down on "censorship" by social media sites, a move widely seen by critics as retaliation against Twitter's decision to slap fact-checking labels on the president's tweets. The executive order targets companies granted liability protections through Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Without congressional action, however, there are limits to what Trump can do with the executive order. The president said Thursday that he would indeed pursue legislation in addition to the order.

Millionaires bet that stocks will take at least another year to recover

Millionaire investors are betting that stocks will take at least a year to regain their previous highs, according to the CNBC Millionaire Survey. Despite the continued surge in the stock market since its March lows, millionaire investors remain skeptical of the market's V-shaped recovery. A majority of millionaires surveyed said the S&P 500 will end the year down, according to the semi-annual survey, which polls 750 investors with $1 million or more in investible assets. More than a third said the market will end the year down 10% or more.

American Airlines plans 30% reduction of management, administrative staff