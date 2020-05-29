Alibaba's InTime department store chain turns to live-streaming to boost sales during coronavirus

Sales associates at one of Alibaba-owned InTime's store display products for sale during a livestream.

InTime, one of China's largest department store operators that's owned by e-commerce giant Alibaba, turned to livestreaming and online sales during China's coronavirus lockdown, its CEO Chen Xiaodong told CNBC.

The move helped the company significantly boost its digital revenue, he added, while pledging to continue opening more physical locations.

The digital push underscores how InTime has been able to leverage the e-commerce might and logistics scale of Alibaba in order to survive the lockdown, which saw its 65 stores closed for a number of weeks. Alibaba acquired InTime in 2017.

Meanwhile, retailers around the world have faced store closures and bankruptcies as a result of the pandemic.

Sales in May had almost fully recovered to levels seen in the same period last year, while foot traffic in stores was just 70% of what it was, Chen told CNBC on Thursday. He said the company's digital push had helped it to achieve that.

InTime has an app called Miaojie which people can order from. Deliveries are made to customers using Alibaba's logistics network.

InTime has also jumped on the livestreaming bandwagon, a popular way of shopping in China. In some of China's e-commerce apps, users will often see videos of people talking about products. They're then able to buy items from that livestream.