Asia Pacific stocks set to fall as investors watch market reaction to China's security bill for Hong Kong

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade lower at the open as investors await a news conference from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding China that comes as tensions between Washington and Beijing have risen in recent days.

Futures pointed to a lower open for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,895 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,890. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,916.31.

Shares in Australia were also set to dip, with the SPI futures contract at 5,836, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,851.10.

Investor focus on Friday will likely be on market reaction after China's National People's Congress on Thursday approved a national security bill for Hong Kong. That called into focus the embattled city's autonomy from China, Hong Kong has a "one, party two systems" principle that allows for it to have additional freedoms not available to mainland Chinese residents.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would hold a press conference on U.S.-China relations, expected sometime on Friday stateside. Tensions have been ramping up after Beijing proposed that bill.

On the economic data front, Japan's retail sales data for April is expected at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.