CDC quietly revises coronavirus warnings on reopening religious sites, adds First Amendment note

U.S. President Donald Trump gives the podium to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Robert Redfield to address the daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. April 22, 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly removed some of its warnings about the coronavirus pandemic and added new language about the First Amendment to its guidance on reopening houses of worship.

The agency published guidance last Friday to help religious communities safely reopen for public services with modifications meant to minimize the risk of an outbreak. The guidance came after President Donald Trump pressured state governors to allow religious sites to reopen "right now."

The original CDC guidance published last week encouraged faith community leaders to consider limiting singing, which could exacerbate the spread of the coronavirus, according to the previous version posted on the CDC's website. The CDC also asked religious leaders to consider holding virtual visits rather than visiting community members in homes or hospitals.

"Consider suspending or at least decreasing use of a choir/musical ensembles and congregant singing, chanting, or reciting during services or other programming, if appropriate within the faith tradition," the original guidance read. "The act of singing may contribute to transmission of COVID-19, possibly through emission of aerosols."

By Sunday, that language was removed from the guidance, which now makes no mention of the risk of the spread of infection due to singing.

The new guidance now says that it's "not intended to infringe on rights protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution."

"In addition, we note that while many types of gatherings are important for civic and economic well-being, religious worship has particularly profound significance to communities and individuals, including as a right protected by the First Amendment," the new CDC guidance says. "State and local authorities are reminded to take this vital right into account when establishing their own re-opening plans."

Representatives of the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services could not be immediately reached for comment. The White House declined to comment.

At a news briefing last Friday, before the original guidance was published, Trump criticized some governors, adding that it was an "injustice" that some state leaders have allowed "liquor stores and abortion clinics" to stay open while closing houses of worship.

"It's not right," Trump said. "I'm calling houses of worship essential."