In this May 8, 2019, photo, a pig walks through a nearly-empty barn at a pig farm in China's Hebei province.

China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Friday it had found a new outbreak of African swine fever near the city of Lanzhou in northwestern Gansu province.

More than 90 pigs had already died on the farm of 9,900 pigs, it said.

The ministry has recently stepped up efforts to track cases of the disease, which is deadly to pigs and for which there is no cure or vaccine.