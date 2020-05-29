Coronavirus live updates: Russia sees most deaths in a day; FDA to face delays on clinical trials

States across the U.S. continue to chart their own paths forward, trying to thread the needle between public health concerns and efforts to restart the economy amid mass unemployment. Another 2.1 million people filed jobless claims over the past week while continuing claims, or those who have been collecting for at least two weeks, reached 21.05 million, a clearer picture of how many workers remain without work.
7:55 a.m. ET — Sweden's economy expanded at an annual rate of 0.4% during the first three months of the year, official data published Friday showed, following the government's contrarian decision not to impose a full coronavirus lockdown.
The Nordic country reported stronger-than-anticipated gross-domestic-product data for the first quarter, even as many other European countries recorded a severe economic contraction over the same period.
As of Friday, Sweden had reported more than 35,000 cases of the coronavirus, with 4,266 deaths nationwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. It has the highest Covid-19 death rate per capita of any country across the globe, according to a rolling average over the last seven days. —Sam Meredith
7:28 a.m. ET — Russia reported 232 fatalities as a result of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, reflecting the country's highest one-day spike in Covid-19 deaths since the outbreak began.
It means the country's official coronavirus death toll has climbed to 4,374.
Only the U.S. and Brazil have recorded more cases of the coronavirus than Russia, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. —Sam Meredith
7:20 a.m. ET — Clinical trials of drugs, treatments and vaccines unrelated to Covid-19 will likely face delays going forward as the agency focuses its resources on addressing the virus, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said.
"A lot of drug companies put clinical trials on hold," he said, adding that some companies didn't go forward with planned trials and others suspended ongoing trials. "The agency has been keeping up" so far, Gottlieb added.
The FDA put out new guidance dated May 26 that said the agency might need to prioritize resources moving forward as staff is stretched thin.
"With many staff members working on COVID-19 activities, it is possible that we will not be able to sustain our current performance level in meeting goal dates indefinitely," the agency said in the document. —Will Feuer
6:59 a.m. ET — The European Union will conduct an accelerated review of Gilead's remdesivir as a potential treatment for Covid-19, the European Medicines Agency said, according to a Reuters report.
The health regulator said its human medicines committee will review the drug on a timeline "reduced to the absolute minimum," adding that biopharmaceutical company Gilead has yet to submit an application for approval of the treatment, Reuters reported.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the use of remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients earlier this month. That means doctors can use the drug on patients hospitalized with the disease even though the drug has not been formally approved by the agency. —Will Feuer
