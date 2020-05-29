Cramer's week ahead: This is a bad time for a trade war

President Donald Trump's calculated comments on China triggered an afternoon rally, but investors should be wary about China's reaction next week, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

Trump announced Friday afternoon that the U.S. is looking into revoking special trade treatment for Hong Kong, an autonomous territory, in response to a controversial security law that China is pushing through to clamp down on political protest. Trump, however, did not pull out of a phase one trade deal he signed with his Chinese counterpart earlier this year.

"This is a bad time for an escalation into [a] trade war," Cramer said on "Mad Money." "Right now, our economy's struggling and any kind of retaliation from China will make it even more difficult for us to recover."

The Dow Jones clawed back some of its losses on the day to close down more than 17 points, or 0.07%, at 25,383.11. The S&P 500 finished the day up 0.48% at 3,044.31, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.29% to 9,489.87.

Cramer said he presumes that China will escalate the situation next week and he is concerned about ratcheting up trade tensions between the world's two largest economies given the feeble state of the U.S. economy. The hard-line stance makes sense when the economy is thriving, not when the country is grappling with historic unemployment levels, he said.

"Without a second round of stimulus from Congress, you need to stick with the safety-first trade — the recession stocks [and] the stay-at-home winners," Cramer said. "But with a new trade war with China heating up, you might want to leave a little room to buy more of the recession-proof and cost-saving technology companies on the way down."

The stock expert went on to present his game plan for the week ahead. All numbers are based on Factset estimates.