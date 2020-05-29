Ford resurrects Mustang Mach 1, a throwback to the golden age of muscle cars

Ford Motor is resurrecting a well-known model of the Mustang called Mach 1, a performance version of the pony car that first debuted during the golden age of muscle cars in the late 1960s.
The company confirmed the return of the vehicle for the 2021 model-year with a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine Friday, saying it will "be true" to the car's performance heritage. Ford declined to release specific details regarding performance, availability and expected pricing.
Performance models such as the Mach 1 aren't best sellers but are considered important as "halo" or "hype" vehicles for automakers to attract attention to entire brands and vehicle lineups.
The 2021 Mustang Mach 1 is expected to offer better performance than the current Mustang GT at 460 horsepower but be more attainable that Mustang Shelby GT models, which are high-performance and track-focused cars that start at more than $60,000.
"Mach 1 has a special place in Mustang history, and it's time for this special edition to claim the top spot in our 5.0-liter V8 performance lineup and reward our most hardcore Mustang enthusiasts who demand that next level of power, precision and collectability," Dave Pericak, director of Ford Icons, said in a release.
More than 300,000 Mustang Mach 1 cars have been produced since its debut in 1969, according to Ford. The car was first discontinued after nine years. The model returned for the 2003 and 2004 Mustang models.
Ford also is using the "Mach" name for the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover that's expected to go on sale later this year.