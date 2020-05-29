Ford resurrects Mustang Mach 1, a throwback to the golden age of muscle cars

Ford is resurrecting a well-known model of the Mustang called Mach 1, a performance version of the pony car that first debuted in the late 1960s. The company released this teaser image of the vehicle May 29, 2020.

Ford Motor is resurrecting a well-known model of the Mustang called Mach 1, a performance version of the pony car that first debuted during the golden age of muscle cars in the late 1960s.

The company confirmed the return of the vehicle for the 2021 model-year with a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine Friday, saying it will "be true" to the car's performance heritage. Ford declined to release specific details regarding performance, availability and expected pricing.

Performance models such as the Mach 1 aren't best sellers but are considered important as "halo" or "hype" vehicles for automakers to attract attention to entire brands and vehicle lineups.

The 2021 Mustang Mach 1 is expected to offer better performance than the current Mustang GT at 460 horsepower but be more attainable that Mustang Shelby GT models, which are high-performance and track-focused cars that start at more than $60,000.