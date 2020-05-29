Ex-Minneapolis cop charged with murder in death of George Floyd

In this Monday, May 25, 2020, frame from video provided by Darnella Frazier, a Minneapolis officer kneels on the neck of a handcuffed man who was pleading that he could not breathe in Minneapolis. Four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest of a George Floyd who died in police custody were fired Tuesday.

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who was filmed kneeling on George Floyd's neck before he died, is in custody and has been charged with murder, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday.

Chauvin was among the four officers involved in Floyd's violent arrest on Monday that has since spurred days of protests in Minnesota's largest city. Chauvin is white and Floyd was black.

"We have now been able to put together the evidence that we need," Freeman said at a press conference. "Even as late as yesterday afternoon, we didn't have all that we needed. We have now found it."

Floyd, who was 46, died after being arrested on the suspicion that he attempted to use a counterfeit bill. Tape of the arrest, which was caught by onlookers, shows Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than seven minutes as Floyd, who is handcuffed, cries out that he cannot breathe.

Chauvin was charged with third degree murder and manslaughter. Under the Minnesota penal code, third degree murder involves "perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind" but without the intent to cause death.

Before the specific charges were announced, Ben Crump, an attorney for Floyd's family, called the arrest "a step on the road to justice."

"Now the officers who stood by & did NOTHING to save George need to be arrested and charged as well," Crump wrote in a post on Twitter.

The other officers involved in the arrest were Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng. All four were fired on Tuesday. Freeman said Friday that he anticipated charges for the other officers but did not go into detail.

Floyd's death has prompted calls from local and national figures for Chauvin's prosecution, and a federal investigation led by the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"The Department of Justice has made the investigation a top priority and has assigned experienced prosecutors and FBI criminal investigators to the matter," the agencies said in a joint statement Thursday.