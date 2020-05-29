One of the oldest bottles of cognac has sold at auction for nearly $150,000

A bottle of Gautier Cognac, the oldest vintage ever sold at auction, was bought in online bidding for £118,580 ($145,842).

The bottle was bought by a private collector in Asia and was the largest of three bottles of Gautier Cognac, which dates back to 1762.

One of the other two bottles is housed in the Maison Gautier museum in France, while another sold for £48,000 at an auction in New York in 2014.

This last bottle had been preserved, along with the other two, in a cellar since the end of the 19th century.

The now former owner said the bottles were brought back to his great grandparents by their adopted son, Alphonse, who had been working in the Cognac region in the 1870s.

The Gautier Cognac was sold in an auction of other rare spirits, which closed Thursday and was organized by auction house Sotheby's. The online auction made a total of £1.5 million from the collection.

Jonny Fowle, Sotheby's Spirits specialist, said the cognac should still be drinkable and while it will have aged in the bottle, the level of liquid inside suggests the seal has not been compromised and the evaporation is minimal.

However, he expected there to be some "old bottle effect," which sometimes "can impart very pleasant tropical notes and at other times less appealing porridge-y notes."

Brandy has to be made in the French commune of Cognac to bear the name, like the sparkling wine made in the Champagne region of France.