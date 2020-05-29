Heat wave scorches parts of U.S. and India; Siberia experiences record high temperatures

Smokey Bear wears a protective face mask as he warns of High Fire Danger at the Riverside Drive and Los Feliz Blvd entrance to Griffith Park in Los Angeles Tuesday, May 26, 2020 as the Southland's latest heat wave will send the mercury soaring into triple-digit territory raising the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Parts of the U.S. are under excessive heat warnings as a heat wave threatens to send temperatures into the triple digits over the next few days.

Some states in the Northeast are already boiling, including Burlington, Vermont, which hit 95 degrees Fahrenheit this week after experiencing snow just a couple weeks ago, as well as upstate New York.

In the West, cities including Phoenix, Fresno and Las Vegas are under excessive heat warnings with expected highs of more than 100 degrees.

It's not just the U.S. facing staggering temperatures. Montreal on Wednesday had its second hottest day on record with temperatures reaching 98 degrees.

India is also struggling with scorching temperatures that reached 118 degrees in the capital New Delhi this week and 122 degrees in Rajasthan, a state in northern India. The heat adds pressure on the country as it struggles to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic and faces a massive locust invasion.

2019 was the second-hottest year ever, capping off the hottest decade in recorded history as Earth grapples with climate change. Six of the warmest years on record occurred during the past decade.

Given the alarming rate of global warming, 2020 will likely be among the five hottest years on record, according to scientists from the National Centers for Environmental Information.