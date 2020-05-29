Here's how to land a work-from-home job

Now might be a good time to permanently trade in your cubicle for the comfort of your own home.

But if you are looking to land an at-home job, you will need a slightly different resume.

Brie Reynolds, career development manager at recruiting site FlexJobs, said that many people already have the skills to succeed at a remote job. Applicants just need to present themselves as someone primed to work from home.

As with most traditional jobs, remote employers are looking for good communicators and self-starters, but they also need people who are able to form relationships across boundaries.

"You really do have to put yourself out there as somebody who can work remotely and work flexibly," Reynolds said. "And that includes being comfortable with technology, being able to do online meetings and having an understanding of different platforms that companies communicate on."

You will also need your own equipment. Check out this video to see exactly what tools will be essential and to learn more about how to land a job working remotely.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.