Salesforce and Costco are flashing buy signals to investors, Jim Cramer says

Salesforce and Costco both presented investors an opportunity to buy after both stocks pulled back on suboptimal reports, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

Shares of Costco slipped 0.35% and Salesforce backtracked 3.5% after a mixed quarter report from the former and soft guidance offered by the latter.

"I love a nice, clean story as much as the next guy, but confusing situations like Salesforce and Costco they often make for the best long-term opportunities," the "Mad Money" host said. "And in both cases, history tells me that you've gotta buy them when they're weak."

Salesforce, a cloud software giant, posted a modest beat in its Thursday earnings report, but some investors lost interest in the stock after management cut its annual profit and revenue outlook. Cramer pointed back to the last financial crisis to make a case for buying equity in the company when the customer relationship management platform reduced its forecast in 2008 in efforts to take market share.

"The country's in crisis, there are all sorts of companies trying to find their way through this difficult period, so when that happens he stops thinking near-term and starts going big game hunting" as he did during the last recession, Cramer said of CEO Marc Benioff. "I think today's pullback represents a terrific buying opportunity and if the stock goes even lower, buy more."

As for Costco, the grocery chain reported quarterly profit of $1.89 per share on $37.27 billion of revenue. The company topped revenue expectations, but missed earnings estimates by some pennies.

The profit came up short after Costco spent $239 million on Covid-19 related expenses to increase wages and provide health safety, Cramer explained.

"Costco wants to be the company that comes out of this pandemic with a reputation for being the safest, most welcoming store on earth," he said. "This is a tremendous investment" and "I think it's become the place to take share worldwide."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Salesforce and Costco.

Disclaimer