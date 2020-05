Grounded aircraft operated by Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd. stand on the tarmac at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Virgin Australia became Asia's first airline to fall to the coronavirus after the outbreak deprived the debt-burdened company of almost all income.

The administrator of Virgin Australia Holdings said it expected to shortlist two preferred bidders early next week after parties confirmed non-binding indicative proposals to acquire the airline on Friday.

Brookfield, which pulled out of the first bidding round and was not on the initial shortlist of four, submitted a proposal on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Brookfield declined immediate comment.