Watch a top Goldman analyst explain how Trump's executive order will hit internet stocks

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a front page of the New York Post as he speaks to reporters while signing an executive order on social media companies in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 28, 2020.

One of Goldman Sachs' top internet analysts said Friday that she still believes in some of the biggest tech and social media names after President Donald Trump took aim at those companies with an executive order.

Heather Bellini joined CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" to discuss the impact of Trump's order to regulators to tighten restrictions of online publishers. The order focuses on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects companies from liability related to content posted by their users.