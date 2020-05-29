Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 366,733 people across the state as of Friday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Thursday, Cuomo announced an executive order to authorize businesses to deny entry to people who are not wearing masks or face coverings.

"I've been working to communicate this message about masks and how effective they are. They are deceptively effective. They are amazingly effective, and we've made them mandatory in public settings, public transportation, but when we talk about reopening stores and places of business, we're giving the store owners the right to say, 'If you're not wearing a mask, you can't come in.'" Cuomo said.

The announcement comes after he signed an executive order on April 15 that urged all New York residents to wear face coverings in public.

The order that took effect at the height of the epidemic did not clearly state whether businesses are allowed to deny entry based on masks.

Private businesses have the right to refuse service and many stores and restaurants in New York have put up signs on their doors asking all customers to wear a mask or face covering upon entering.

All regions in New York except for New York City have deployed the state's phased reopening plan after meeting seven measures outlined by health officials.

The coronavirus has infected more than 5.83 million people across the globe and almost 1.72 million people in the U.S.

