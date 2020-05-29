Here's why investors started pouring trillions into exchange-traded funds

In 2008, U.S. investors had around $530 billion in ETFs. Today, that number has grown to over $4 trillion.

The exchange-traded fund, or ETF, first arrived in 1993, but has seen its biggest gains in popularity after the '08 recession. How and why did that shift happen?

More than a decade ago, the financial crisis changed the markets. Lehman Brothers, an investment bank that was over 150 years old, collapsed when the federal government decided not to bail it out. Markets dove and trillions of dollars were wiped out in a matter of months. With passively managed index funds already having swelled in popularity ever since Vanguard created the first in the 1970s, everyday investors had even more reason to question the performance of their actively managed portfolios, which charged high fees and failed to deliver better performance than low-cost index funds.

Over the next 10 years, many investors would leave their actively managed portfolios and move billions into the newest form of index funds: ETFs.

A change in attitude helped spur ETFs popularity, and it helped when firms like Vanguard and Blackrock began pushing ETF products, including BlackRock's iShares.

ETFs, like most investment funds, including traditional index funds and actively managed funds, are a basket of securities that trade on an exchange and can contain securities like stocks, bonds and commodities.