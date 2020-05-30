Coronavirus live updates: U.S. school systems brace for budget cuts, global cases approach 6 million

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is "terminating" the country's relationship with the World Health Organization after repeatedly criticizing the group for its response to the coronavirus crisis and accusing the agency of being "China-centric." Trump's strained relationship with the WHO could bring complications as scientists around the world race for a Covid-19 cure and treatment.

Before Trump's WHO announcement, French drugmaker Sanofi said it is suspending clinical trials for hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19 while the WHO reviews safety data on the Trump-touted drug. Later Friday, Moderna announced that the first participants in a phase two trial have been dosed with a potential vaccine for the coronavirus.

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Global cases: More than 5.95 million

Global deaths: At least 365,437

U.S. cases: More than 1.74 million

U.S. deaths: At least 102,836

The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.