Coronavirus live updates: U.S. school systems brace for budget cuts, global cases approach 6 million

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is "terminating" the country's relationship with the World Health Organization after repeatedly criticizing the group for its response to the coronavirus crisis and accusing the agency of being "China-centric." Trump's strained relationship with the WHO could bring complications as scientists around the world race for a Covid-19 cure and treatment.
Before Trump's WHO announcement, French drugmaker Sanofi said it is suspending clinical trials for hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19 while the WHO reviews safety data on the Trump-touted drug. Later Friday, Moderna announced that the first participants in a phase two trial have been dosed with a potential vaccine for the coronavirus.
8:54 a.m. ET — Schools across the country found themselves having to make extreme changes when stay-at-home measures were put in place to stem the spread of Covid-19.
Now, more than 13,000 school systems in the U.S. are facing the likelihood of major budget cuts while trying to plan for what the fall may look like for their students, the Associated Press reports.
Advocates are calling for federal aid to schools as researchers say budget shortfalls could mean a large number of teacher layoffs, and less learning for students, according to the AP.
In Catoosa County, a 10,000-student school system in northern Georgia, the next school year will be shortened to 170 days, and the system will send its 1,700 employees home for 10 unpaid days to try and make up an expected $12.6 million budget gap, the AP reports.
As many as 319,000 teachers could be lost nationwide if spending drops 15% this year, according to Michael Griffith, a senior fellow with the Learning Policy Institute in California. —Chris Eudaily
