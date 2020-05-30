Tom Brady is selling his custom Cadillac Escalade for $300,000 – take a look

Newly minted Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady putting his stretched Becker Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale for six figures.

Brady bought the Cadillac new in 2018 for about $95,000 and added custom additions with another $250,000, according to Becker Automotive Design, which customized the car, and is now selling it for Brady at an asking price of $300,000, or best offer. (Becker has also designed cars for likes of Michael Jackson and Dr. Dre.)

The NFL star said "parting ways with my Becker [Cadillac Escalade] ESV won't be easy," according to the listing.

The car, which has only 13,000 miles on it, according to the listing, was decked out as a mobile office.

"With such limited time in my busy schedule, the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my play book, make phone calls and be with my family," he said. "Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down."

Take a look inside Brady's stretched Becker Cadillac Escalade ESV.

Brady (who is 6-foot-4) had Becker raise the Cadillac's height by 5 inches and it's length by 20 inches.