Amazon's TV package about warehouse safety puts an old practice back in the spotlight

Courier Newsroom's YouTube video on TV stations running an Amazon video news release. YouTube

For A&W's 100th anniversary last summer, the burger chain disseminated a B-roll video of old commercials and footage of black and white signs, along with a suggested script for TV anchors. "100 YEARS AGO THIS WEEK -- ON JUNE 20, TO BE EXACT -- AMERICA'S FIRST FRANCHISED RESTAURANT CHAIN WAS BORN," the script reads. In 2017, Southern California Edison, a power company, made available similar pre-edited segments for radio and TV, along with a suggested script about how the city of Ontario was working with the company to implement electric vehicle charging stations. These packaged news items might look just like the nightly TV news to the untrained eye. But they're a form of public relations, referred to as "video news releases," and have been around for decades. This week, the practice gained wide attention when the Courier Newsroom, which was founded by liberal political group Acronym, compiled footage of local TV news programs running a segment produced by Amazon touting its efforts to keep warehouse employees safe from the coronavirus. (One of the stations running the segment is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.) The testimonials included in the package differ greatly from the conditions described by some Amazon warehouse employees during the pandemic. Critics slammed Amazon for disseminating the materials, and the broadcasters for running them. An Amazon spokesperson said this type of video news release is not new, and that it was transparent that the material was coming from the company. A company spokesperson said it welcomes reporters into its building and that the video was intended for reporters who aren't able to tour its sites themselves. "We included some short excerpts of a video provided by Amazon as part of our regular, ongoing reporting on Amazon workers' conditions at distribution centers within our market," a spokeswoman for WTVJ, an NBC owned-and-operated TV station in Miami, told CNBC in a statement. "We regret not attributing the source as clearly as we could have. Our station will continue to report on this important issue in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, including giving Amazon workers an opportunity to tell their side of the story." The other stations did not return requests for comment. CNBC spoke with experts, researchers and leaders at journalism organizations about the history of video news releases, what they've been used for and their troubled history with the FCC.

It started in the 1950s with government reports

Larry Moskowitz, who once ran a public company called Medialink focused on video news releases, said sending video materials to TV stations first arose in the 1950s, when government entities would provide videos on subjects like new farming techniques. Later, Hollywood studios sent movie trailers to TV stations, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission used them to send visual information about product recalls, like faulty strollers or potentially dangerous toys. A 1997 Medialink prospectus mentions a Pepsi-sponsored broadcast campaign to counter rumors about syringes found in soft drink cans. "Pepsi produced four VNRs (video news reports) which aired in one week and countered the rumors by showing the viewing public how difficult it would be to tamper with the canning process," the document reads. "The Company's electronic monitoring indicated a cumulative audience of 488 million over the one-week period, including airings on ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN and CNBC." Moskowitz said companies eventually began sending packages of material in attempts to help journalists better explain a product or who it was for. But they expected news organizations to use the material "responsibly" to make sure a story was balanced. News stations don't always hold up that end of the bargain, however. George W. Bush's administration used video news releases to tout initiatives in aviation security or the country's invasion of Iraq, the New York Times reported in 2005. The reports appeared to be news, and many stations broadcast them with no indication that they came from the government. The FCC later in 2005 released a public notice that said stations and cable outlets must disclose the "nature, source and sponsorship" of material and that the failure to do so could lead to fines, license revocation or even imprisonment. In 2011, for instance, the FCC said it would fine two licensees for not making proper disclosures. The FCC didn't return a request for comment on whether it had received complaints about news stations running Amazon's video news release.

Blame the stations