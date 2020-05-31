After oil's best month ever, these are the key levels to watch

What a difference a month makes. West Texas Intermediate crude oil rallied nearly 90% in May, its best month ever. It was a bounce back from April losses. "When I look at the crude oil price, I would say when you look at that chart, we're coming right up into the downtrend resistance line and a close above about $33 and change leaves the next resistance at $42," said Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, on CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. Crude oil closed above $35 on Friday afternoon. Resistance at $42 implies further upside of 20%.

Energy stocks, however, aren't keeping up with those gains. The XLE energy ETF climbed just 2% in May in what Johnson calls a "disconnect" between supply and demand. He does see potential for gains in the group, though. "There was a concern of bankruptcy for a lot of these smaller [exploration and production] producers out there that appears to be sort of coming off the table to a degree, and really lifting these individual equities. So, XLE to me still looks pretty attractive, and it's making a nice series of higher highs and higher lows on the charts. And I think you've got room for that particular ETF to continue to move higher in here," said Johnson.