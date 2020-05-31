Live updates: Police and protesters clash in another night of violence after killing of George Floyd

Law enforcement officers take position during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. Lucas Jackson | Reuters

Protesters and police clashed in cities across America as demonstrations in response to the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police descended into violence again. Mayors of major cities imposed curfews and governors mobilized state National Guard in an effort to keep the peace overnight to little avail. Derek Chauvin, the officer filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck, was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter Friday. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the demonstrations gripping the U.S. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

5:25 a.m. ET — In Nashville, 28 protesters were arrested Saturday night after the 10 p.m. curfew, according to the Nashville Police Department. Governor Bill Lee authorized the National Guard to mobilize in response to protests, which he said took a "violent, unlawful turn." Protesters damaged at least 30 businesses and buildings in the city, including the Nashville courthouse, which was set on fire. No officers were injured, according to the police department.

4:36 a.m. ET — Target has temporarily closed 175 stores across the country amid ongoing protests, the company announced late Saturday. "Our focus will remain on our team members' safety and helping our community heal," the company said. Target closed 71 stores in Minnesota, which has been gripped by demonstrations and rioting following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck while taking him into custody. At least a dozen stores are closed in California and New York. Any Target employees impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours, including COVID-19 premium pay, the company said. Employees can also work at other nearby Target locations that remain open. Some businesses have been looted and vandalized in cities across the U.S. as protests turned violent, including a Target store in Minneapolis.

4:15 am ET — More than 20 people were arrested in Seattle during Saturday's protest, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said in a statement early Sunday morning. Best said that "multiple officers and civilians have been injured" but did not give further details about those injuries.



The protests in Seattle were peaceful for more than two hours before escalating, and some of the demonstrators set fire to police and private vehicles, according to the statement. Mayor Jenny Durkan ordered a curfew from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. At the time of the statement, the Seattle police and the National Guard were still working to remove people from the city's downtown core.

2:35 a.m. ET — The Philadelphia Police Department said on Twitter that 13 of its officers were injured, including 7 with chemical burns to their faces, as officers made more than 100 arrests during Saturday's protests. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney imposed a curfew last night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. That curfew is set to repeat on Sunday night. Curfew violations accounted for 52 of the arrests, while another 43 were for looting or burglary, according to the department. There was one arrest for assaulting an officer.

