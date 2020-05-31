Jefferies says these stocks will be the post-Covid winners and losers

(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)

The post-Covid world will show just how much the virus has changed the habits and lifestyle of everyday Americans, including a greater appreciation for telemedicine, a reluctance to share car rides and rejuvenated interest in outdoor activities, Jefferies told clients Friday.

That should, in turn, lead to winners and losers in the stock market, as well as an opportunity for savvy investors to scoop up compelling equities in the meanwhile, strategist Simon Powell wrote in a note.

"The world will return to normal one day but it will likely come with significant changes that will materially impact and transform a number of sectors," he wrote. For example, "as the digitization of healthcare services increase, we like telemedicine names. Car usage may rise as some continue to shun public transport."

Powell underscored a host of sectors he thinks will either outperform or underperform in the years ahead, including a number of stock recommendations he thinks could be good ways to play the long-lasting changes in American behavior.