This $10 billion stock-picking hedge fund is long railroads and Amazon

The front desk of the Amazon office is pictured in New York, May 1, 2019.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

One stock-picking hedge fund loaded up on shares of e-commerce giant Amazon and American railroads amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New York-based hedge fund Soroban Capital Partners —co-founded by Eric Mandelblatt, Gaurav Kapadia, and Scott Friedman in 2010— manages about $10 billion in assets for clients.

During the coronavirus market rout — which caused the fastest bear market and worst first quarter in history — the fund was buying up shares of major U.S. railroads, according to the most recent SEC 13f filings. Soroban also added shares of Jeff Bezos-led Amazon.

Take a look at Soroban Capital Partner's top holdings.