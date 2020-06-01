Apple is heading towards a $2 trillion valuation, says Evercore ISI. Here's how it gets there

Apple CEO Tim Cook greets customers at the grand reopening of Apple's flagship Apple Fifth Avenue retail store on September 20, 2019 in New York City.

Apple was the first U.S. company to top the $1 trillion mark, and Evercore ISI said it will also be the first company to surpass $2 trillion.

The firm believes that that milestone will be reached in the next four years as the stock rallies about 72% from its current price of $320 and valuation of $1.389 trillion, all the way up to $550 and $2 trillion.

Analyst Amit Daryanani said a number of factors will drive the surge, including an expansion of the tech giant's services and wearables unit, as well as operational tailwinds.