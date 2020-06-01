Apple is heading towards a $2 trillion valuation, says Evercore ISI. Here's how it gets there

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Apple was the first U.S. company to top the $1 trillion mark, and Evercore ISI said it will also be the first company to surpass $2 trillion.
The firm believes that that milestone will be reached in the next four years as the stock rallies about 72% from its current price of $320 and valuation of $1.389 trillion, all the way up to $550 and $2 trillion.
Analyst Amit Daryanani said a number of factors will drive the surge, including an expansion of the tech giant's services and wearables unit, as well as operational tailwinds.