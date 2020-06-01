Asia Pacific stocks set for mixed open; China says its May factory activity expanded

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to kick off the trading week in mixed territory as a Chinese data release over the weekend showed the country's factory activity expanding in May.

Futures pointed to a mixed open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,825 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,000. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,877.89.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were set to dip at the open, with the SPI futures contract at 5,725, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,755.70.

Investor focus on Monday will likely be on Chinese economic data for a better gauge of the state of the country's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Data released over the weekend by China's National Bureau of Statistics showed factory activity in the country expanding in May, with the official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) coming in at 50.6. That was a decline from the 50.8 print in April and below the 51.0 level expected by analysts, according to Reuters. Still, the figure for May was above the 50 level, which separates expansion from contraction in PMI readings.

Looking ahead to Monday, a private survey of China's manufacturing activity is expected to be released at 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN, when the Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI is set to be out.