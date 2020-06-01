Winter is coming: Why health experts are worried about an uptick of coronavirus cases in the Southern Hemisphere

A man seen in a street during a snowfall. Since 30 March 2020, Moscow has been on lockdown.

Health experts expect cooler weather conditions in the winter to trigger a more intense transmission of the Covid-19 infection, warning it is "very likely" the illness will show a similar seasonal pattern to other coronaviruses.

The warning comes as countries in the Southern Hemisphere brace for a potential uptick in Covid-19 cases during the winter months.

To date, more than 6.1 million people have contracted the coronavirus across the globe, with 372,099 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The pandemic has brought large swathes of the world economy to a halt in a matter of months, with political leaders imposing stringent measures on the daily lives of billions of people.

President Donald Trump had previously suggested that the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and the disease it causes, Covid-19, would "miraculously" go away on its own during warmer summer weather in the Northern Hemisphere.

But, Marc Lipsitch, professor of epidemiology at Harvard has said that while he anticipates a slight decline in the contagiousness of the coronavirus in warmer, wetter weather, "it is not reasonable to expect these declines alone to slow transmission to make a big dent."

In winter, however, Lispitch said he did have reason to believe Covid-19 "may transmit somewhat more efficiently" when compared to summer.

The size of the change was expected to be modest and Lispitch conceded he did not yet know the mechanisms responsible. Nonetheless, colder weather, dryer air both indoors and out, and the way people behave during winter were all cited as factors likely to impact the trajectory of the coronavirus.

"I think it is a pertinent point," Simon Thornley, senior lecturer of epidemiology and biostatistics researcher at Auckland University in New Zealand, told CNBC via telephone.

It is "very likely" Covid-19 will show a similar seasonal pattern to other common human coronaviruses, he continued, citing types including HKU1, 229E and OC43.

These coronaviruses all cause influenza-like illness, Thornley said, "or at least they have a higher seasonal peak in the winter."