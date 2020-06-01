Coronavirus live updates: Eli Lilly starts world's first human trial of potential antibody treatment

People across the U.S. gathered in mass over the weekend and into Monday morning to protest police brutality and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, raising concerns of further virus spread through the demonstrations. More than 1.7 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for the virus and more than 104,000 have died due to Covid-19. Black Americans have made up a disproportionate share of the deaths as underlying conditions, income inequality and disparity in access to health care have exacerbated the outbreak in the black community.
Some state and city officials have urged protesters to seek Covid-19 testing and to limit movements in the weeks following the demonstrations in an effort to prevent infections.
7:07 a.m. ET — Eli Lilly has begun dosing the first patients in a phase one study of its potential antibody treatment for Covid-19, the pharmaceutical company announced.
The trial has started ahead of that of rival Regeneron, which is also developing a potential antibody treatment. Eli Lilly said they expect results from the phase one study by the end of June. Phase one trials of the potential treatment, which uses antibodies from recovered patients to limit the virus' ability to reproduce, aims to determine that the treatment is safe for humans. A phase two trial would determine its efficacy in fighting the virus.
Antibody therapies could be used to both prevent and treat Covid-19, said Dr. Daniel Skovronsky, Eli Lilly's chief scientific officer. He added that the potential treatment was developed in partnership with AbCellera and researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
"We are privileged to help usher in this new era of drug development with the first potential new medicine specifically designed to attack the virus," Skovronsky said in a statement. —Will Feuer
6:46 a.m. ET — Seafood processing company American Seafoods has confirmed that a further 85 crew members of one of its vessels have tested positive for Covid-19. The testing of the entire crew of the American Dynasty followed a positive test of one crew member while the vessel was in port at Bellingham.
Results are pending for nine outstanding tests, the company, which operates six fish processing vessels, said in a statement Sunday.
"The American Dynasty has returned to our home port of Seattle. All crew is being quarantined," American Seafoods said. "American Seafoods is cooperating with the U.S. Coast Guard, the CDC, the Seattle/King County Health Department, Whatcom County Health Department, and the Port of Seattle." —Holly Ellyatt
