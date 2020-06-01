European markets head for lower open as U.S. protests shake confidence

European stocks are expected to open lower Monday as protests continue across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis police last week.

London's FTSE is seen opening 55 points lower at 6,174, France's CAC 40 is expected to open 148 points lower at 11,660 and Italy's FTSE MIB is seen 97 points lower at 18,181, according to IG. Markets are closed in Austria, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland for a public holiday.

Investors around the world will be focused on widespread civil unrest unfolding in the U.S.; hundreds of people were arrested over the weekend as protesters and police clashed in cities across America after the killing of George Floyd sparked more than 100 protests, rallies and vigils, according to NBC News.

Derek Chauvin, the officer filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck, was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter.

The arrest and charges failed to quell public anger over the death, however, and protests, some violent, have continued. Mayors of major cities from Los Angeles to Philadelphia to Atlanta imposed curfews and at least 12 states, as well as Washington, D.C., activated National Guard troops.

Follow CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the demonstrations gripping the U.S.

At the same time, the coronavirus pandemic remains in the spotlight. The number of coronavirus cases globally has now topped more than 6.1 million and the death toll stands at 372,037, a tally from Johns Hopkins University shows.

Stocks in Asia Pacific were higher in Monday morning trade as Chinese data release over the weekend showed the country's factory activity expanding in May, with the official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) coming in at 50.6. That was a decline from the 50.8 print in April and below the 51.0 level expected by analysts, according to Reuters. Still, the figure for May was above the 50 level, which separates expansion from contraction in PMI readings.

There are no major earnings Monday. Spanish new car registrations data for May is due, as well as final manufacturing PMI data for several European countries.