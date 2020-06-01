Live updates: Business leaders call for change as cities reel from a weekend of George Floyd protests

A protester throws a US flag into a burning barricade during a demonstration against the death of George Floyd near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Cities across America are reeling from a weekend of unrest after widespread protests erupted after George Floyd died during an arrest in Minneapolis. The unarmed black man died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck despite cries from Floyd that he could not breathe.

Many local governments instituted curfews over the weekend in an effort to dissolve mass gatherings. Still, the protests continued into the early hours of Monday morning in some places.

CEOs and business leaders are largely voicing support for the demonstrators and calling for aggressive and intentional efforts to reduce socioeconomic inequalities.

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the demonstrations gripping the U.S. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.