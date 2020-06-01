Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
U.S. News

Live updates: Business leaders call for change as cities reel from a weekend of George Floyd protests

Sam Shead@Sam_L_Shead
Elisabeth Butler Cordova@in/elisabeth-cordova-79b6922/@typingelbow
A protester throws a US flag into a burning barricade during a demonstration against the death of George Floyd near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Roberto Schmidt | AFP | Getty Images

Cities across America are reeling from a weekend of unrest after widespread protests erupted after George Floyd died during an arrest in Minneapolis. The unarmed black man died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck despite cries from Floyd that he could not breathe.

Many local governments instituted curfews over the weekend in an effort to dissolve mass gatherings. Still, the protests continued into the early hours of Monday morning in some places. 

CEOs and business leaders are largely voicing support for the demonstrators and calling for aggressive and intentional efforts to reduce socioeconomic inequalities. 

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the demonstrations gripping the U.S. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

Protests break out nationwide

Facebook staff speak out against policy on Trump posts

9:15 a.m. ET — Facebook staff are speaking out against CEO Mark Zuckerberg after he decided to leave up a controversial post from President Donald Trump that said "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." A post with the same language was flagged by Twitter for "glorifying violence."

One Facebook employee said "Mark is wrong" and another said "doing nothing is unacceptable." 

Facebook rules say speech that inspires or incites violence is forbidden on its platform. However, it is taking no action against Trump's post. —Sam Shead

BET founder calls for $14 trillion in reparations for slavery

VIDEO4:1404:14
BET founder Bob Johnson calls for $14 trillion of reparations for slavery
Squawk Box

9:12 a.m. ET — "Now is the time to go big" to keep America from dividing into two separate, unequal societies. That's from Robert Johnson, founder of BET, in an interview with CNBC following a weekend of widespread protests over George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

Decrying inherent racial inequality in America, Johnson called for massive wealth transfer in the form of $14 trillion in reparations for slavery.

"Think about this. Since 200-plus-years or so of slavery, labor taken with no compensation is a wealth transfer. Denial of access to education, which is a primary driver of accumulation of income and wealth, is a wealth transfer," Johnson said. 

Read Matthew Belvedere's full article about Johnson's call for reparations here. —Elisabeth Butler Cordova

Read CNBC's previous coverage of the nationwide demonstrations: U.S. crisis deepens as protests erupt over police brutality amid deadly pandemic and record unemployment