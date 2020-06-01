Skip Navigation
Mike Santoli's market notes: 'Reopening lottery ticket' stocks surge, corporate bond market humming

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
  • Drama and anguish everywhere, but the stock market. With the retail/service sectors still largely shut and investors' eyes already looking through current economic stresses, perhaps shrugging off the health, economic and societal implications of widespread unrest and conflict is not a surprising response for the market, which after all is not built to price such things as public mood or political disharmony.
  • The market is in "methodical upward grind" mode today, familiar from past summers, though without the S&P yet regaining last week's intraday high of 3068. Again we see value outperforming but mega-cap growth also nudging higher.