Mike Santoli's market notes: 'Reopening lottery ticket' stocks surge, corporate bond market humming

Drama and anguish everywhere, but the stock market. With the retail/service sectors still largely shut and investors' eyes already looking through current economic stresses, perhaps shrugging off the health, economic and societal implications of widespread unrest and conflict is not a surprising response for the market, which after all is not built to price such things as public mood or political disharmony.
The market is in "methodical upward grind" mode today, familiar from past summers, though without the S&P yet regaining last week's intraday high of 3068. Again we see value outperforming but mega-cap growth also nudging higher.