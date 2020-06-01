Op-Ed: Here's some career advice for college graduates during these very uncertain times

Many people take an economics class at some point during their education.

Most, however, didn't expect to use what they've learned in their own lives. But this graduation season is different. Economics is about making decisions under uncertainty. If there has ever been an uncertain time to start adulthood, it's now.

So even if you're not planning a career in business, here's my advice for you: You can't control uncertainty, but you can control how you respond to it.

Know your philosophy … and stick to it. My career in finance has been guided by a philosophy. This means I always have a clear set of principles to measure my behavior against.

My investment philosophy is data-driven: I believe in being a long-term investor in markets. I understand that short-term ups and downs are inevitable, but that those who have the discipline and stamina to stay invested have historically been rewarded for their behavior.

Some years ago, I realized that my investment philosophy guides my life path as well. Which brings me to my second point: Harness the power of time.

Perhaps you've heard this quote that's often attributed to Albert Einstein: "Compound interest is the 8th wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn't, pays it."

Here is what I would tell you if you asked me how to get started investing for retirement: Start early, start with the market, start with yourself. Let time work for you. You already understand why this strategy works to increase the value of your savings with relatively little effort. But it can do the same for your career. Be a long-term investor in yourself.