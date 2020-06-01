Op-Ed: What we need to do for our black daughter after the killing of George Floyd

I am heartbroken that my baby daughter, who is black, has to grow up in a world where the killing of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis, or of any unarmed person of color, can happen.

Floyd's death, which was caught on video, allowed everyone to see what the black community has endured for decades. He is one of many black people who have died at the hands of police and have become symbols of our broken society, as have the protests erupting across the nation.

But to my wife and I, both white, it's a symbol of a world that we must prepare our adopted daughter for. We don't for one minute pretend to know what it's like to be black, but we know we want to be part of the solution to create a more inclusive and just world.

We wanted to adopt in order to share our love and open our home to a child who needed a family. While going through the process and learning about adopting a baby of a different race, we were given valuable training to prepare us for what a black child being raised by white parents might face. The adoption agency opened our eyes to the danger of the term "color blind." Although well intended, it is akin to saying you don't see what is happening to minorities.

We learned that most people of color face subtle and not-so-subtle bias on a daily basis, something that we, as white people, do not experience. We learned that most black families have discussions with their kids, instructing them to be respectful of authority, especially police, because it could life-threatening not to.

My wife and I dread the day when we will have to talk to our daughter about the dangers of this bias. And for her, it may be even more confusing because she's growing up in a loving white family. It's our job to make sure she understands that not everyone will look at her and get to know the wonderful, funny and smart child who we see every day. And it's our job to give her the tools to rise above it.

On our adoption journey, I came to understand more fully the true meaning of white privilege. As an editor at CNBC.com, I write and edit stories every day about creating wealth and the power of building a solid financial future. It would be easy to take it for granted that everyone has access to the ability to make this happen. But that's not the case.

BET founder Robert Johnson and Merck CEO Ken Frazier described why white privilege is a privilege in interviews on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.