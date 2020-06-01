Singapore hopes to reopen 80% of its economy in June as coronavirus restrictions lift, says minister

A general view of an unusually quiet road leading to the central business district on May 26, 2020 in Singapore.

Singapore expects to have most, if not all, of its economy back on track by June, trade minister Chan Chun Sing said on Monday.

Singapore imposed restrictions in early April to blunt the spread of the outbreak, and temporarily closed schools while asking most offices to switch to remote work. Starting Tuesday, those measures are set to be eased in three phases.

"By phase one, we will have 80% of our economy all back on track. Then the last major remaining sectors will be retail and F&B (food and beverage), which we hope to reopen by the end of June," Chan told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The city-state has one of the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in Asia, with more than 34,800 people infected so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Most of the cases are associated with infection clusters in dormitories that house foreign workers who carry out labor-intensive construction jobs.

Some people will be allowed to return to work in the first phase, though businesses are still encouraged to work from home whenever possible. Schools will also be reopening though students will continue learning from home on some days.

Chan said the government has worked with companies and workers to put in place the necessary measures for the work environment, transportation and social distancing in order to "open safely, and most importantly, to open sustainably."

Singapore will monitor the effects of increased activity in the first phase and if the community infection rates remain low over the subsequent weeks, it would move on to the second phase.