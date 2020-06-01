The coronavirus will cost the economy nearly $8 trillion, Congressional Budget Office says

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy hands out bags containing meals, face masks and other personal protective supplies to residents in need outside the NAN Newark Tech World during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2020.

The coronavirus likely will sap about $7.9 trillion of economic activity over the next decade-plus even with all of the rescue funding being poured in to offset the pandemic's impact, according to a government estimate Monday.

Through fiscal 2030, the virus will reduce real economic output — nominal GDP adjusted for inflation — by 3% from initial economic estimates in January before the pandemic hit, the Congressional Budget Office said.

"Business closures and social distancing measures are expected to curtail consumer spending, while the recent drop in energy prices is projected to severely reduce U.S. investment in the energy sector," CBO Director Phillip L. Swagel said in a written response to an inquiry from Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York). "Recent legislation will, in CBO's assessment, partially mitigate the deterioration in economic conditions."

Nominal GDP is expected to be $15.7 trillion, or 5.3%, less than originally forecast due to the coronavirus.

Congress has passed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act aimed at cushioning the pandemic's blow and is debating another measure that could reach $3 trillion.

However, the second quarter is still likely to see the biggest GDP drop in U.S. history while the unemployment rate for May is expected to be near 20%, the highest since the Great Depression.

Schumer said the CBO estimates emphasize the case for quick action on another spending bill.